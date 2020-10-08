Intervention on Tuesday through a video of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the UN General Assembly. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

China also does not aspire to be a lifesaver for fossil fuels. Its president, Xi Jinping, announced by surprise on Tuesday that he will increase his climate commitments and China will reach carbon neutrality by 2060, implying that emissions will not exceed the CO2 absorbed by sinks (for example, forests). The Asian country thus puts in the spotlight the fossil fuels that emit the gases that overheat the planet. Although a specificity is still missing and there is uncertainty about the way in which it will be disengaged from these fuels, the announcement is considered vital because it is the first time that the country has set a date to decarbonise and because it is the first global issuer (it is responsible for around of a quarter of all greenhouse gases in the world).

2060 is the long-term goal. In the short, Xi Jinping announced that the emission cut plan that he had presented to the UN when the Paris Agreement was closed in 2015 will be increased. China then committed to having its carbon dioxide emissions reach its ceiling in 2030 already from there they would fall. It is hoped that this goal can be advanced; Xi Jinping said that the new goal is to reach that peak “before 2030”, although he did not specify more.

The Paris Agreement came through five years ago thanks in large part to consensus between China, the United States and Europe. But the arrival of Donald Trump in 2016 to the White House left that alliance lame. Brussels has tried to continue pushing the fight against warming. He has promised to achieve climate neutrality in 2050 and his intention is to present a more ambitious plan to the UN in the coming months, which will force the EU to cut its gases by 55% in 2030, 15 points more than what was set. Five years ago.

The objective of the Paris Agreement is that the increase in temperature does not exceed two degrees with respect to pre-industrial levels and, as far as possible, remains below 1.5. And to achieve this, all countries must present emission cut plans. The problem is that those presented are no longer sufficient to achieve the goal of two grades, so they should be revised upwards this year.

“To date, only 14 countries have put their new national contribution on the table,” explains Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, former Peruvian Minister of the Environment and an expert in climate negotiations at WWF. “It is quite little compared to what was expected,” he adds. But there is another group of states that have announced their intention to present tougher plans. There are a hundred, they represent around 40% of world emissions and among them are already the EU and China, details Ranping Song, a specialist at the World Resources Institute organization.

China’s announcement, combined with the EU’s targets, “should increase pressure on other countries to raise their short-term, 2030, and long-term targets,” says Wai-Shin Chan, head of the Center for Climate Change. from HSBC bank. “We are confident in this positive competition that is being established,” adds María Neira, head of Public Health and Environment at WHO. “It is a signal for others and we hope that the level of ambition increases and the speed also increases,” adds this WHO representative. Everyone is now looking to the United States, because the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House would mean the return of that country to the international fight against warming, as the Democrats have promised.

All the experts consulted agree that the key to Xi Jinping’s announcement will be in the details. “China now needs to chart a credible path to reach its goal,” says Ranping Song. To reach this neutrality in 2060, the country will require profound reforms of its economy and its energy system, which is still highly dependent on fossil fuels and, especially, coal, which still represents 57.5% of its energy consumption. “You have to see how it will gradually come out of the coal,” says Pulgar-Vidal. In recent months, and after the economic downturn caused by COVID, the Chinese government has authorized the construction of new coal plants.

The deliberations on the 14th Five-Year Plan, which will direct the Chinese economy between 2021 and 2025, will be decisive. The leaders of the Communist Party are scheduled to meet, behind closed doors, next month to discuss the main lines of that document that will be completed in spring.

“Will we see more investment in low-carbon industries as part of the economic recovery after the covid? When can China leave coal behind, and can its national renewables sector maintain its momentum? ”Asks Greenpeace China Director Li Yan. “A low-carbon transition is required across the economy, including transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and consumption,” Li Yan warns. In short, “a green revolution” like the one Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that humanity needs.