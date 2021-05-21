A small outbreak of covid in two provinces, with a few dozen local infections, has been the last straw, after weeks of an intense campaign of ads, discount coupons and candies or even gift eggs. China has finally tightened the accelerator on its covid vaccination program. This week it has administered fifteen million daily doses – more in two days than the 24 million people in Spain with one dose – and it is on track to more than meet its goal of inoculating 40% of its population by the end of June, of 1,412 million people and a billion before the end of the year.

Although China was at the forefront in the race for vaccine development all of last year, the immunization process started slowly in January and had progressed at a much slower pace than that of Western countries. On March 23, the first day that the National Health Commission (equivalent to the Ministry of Health) began to offer daily data, 83 million doses had been administered, enough for 6% of the population, according to official figures. .

Since then, the pace has been picking up. It took 28 more days to reach 200 million doses. But the 300 were reached 17 days later. The 400 million were exceeded in nine days, last Sunday, when 406 million were counted. According to the data made public this Friday, on Thursday it already reached 466 million, with a rate of 15 million daily inoculations.

The slow start, after the Chinese medical authorities gave the first go-ahead to the use of a covid vaccine by Sinopharm among the general population in December, was due, among other factors, to the Chinese government’s interest in export its formulas, partly as a gesture of goodwill and partly to promote its pharmaceutical companies abroad. It has sold more than 650 million doses abroad and donated about 18 million. China has not authorized any foreign covid vaccines within its territory, and uses any of the six local formulas it has approved so far, including two from Sinopharm and one from its rival Sinovac.

But the campaign also found very little enthusiasm among the population when it came to getting vaccinated. It weighed a long history of scandals in the distribution of counterfeit drugs, fears of possible side effects and a paucity of data on the reliability of Chinese formulas, less effective than those of Western messenger RNA. In addition, Chinese residents did not see much-needed inoculation: Although it is the country where the coronavirus was first detected, it managed to control the pandemic within its borders relatively quickly. Since the first cases were identified, in December 2019, it has detected around 91,000 infections, of which 4,636 ended in death (Spain has 3.6 million diagnosed and 76,000 deaths). For a year he has only known a few handfuls of outbreaks with local infections -whose beginning he always attributes to external causes-, which he has extinguished with sharp measures, from quarantines to rapid tests to possible contacts.

Encouraging citizens to get vaccinated has required weeks of campaigning. As well as gifts of discount vouchers in shops or tourist places, or practical products such as cooking oil, there have been posters on the streets and messages in the state media calling for rapid immunization. That the WHO gave its blessing to the first of the Chinese vaccines, made by Sinopharm, has also had its weight. And the pharmaceutical companies have redoubled their production.

But the defining factor for the acceleration appears to be the outbreaks in the provinces of Anhui, in the east, and Liaoning, in the northeast. Immediately after the first case was detected in the town of Luan, Anhui, on the 13th, this province vaccinated 1.1 million people in a single day. Interest was sparked after local authorities stressed that none of the 18 infected were inoculated. Until then, both provinces were below the national average of 29 doses per 100 residents.

The pulmonologist and head of China’s efforts against the covid, Zhong Nanshan, insisted this week on the need to accelerate the pace of vaccinations. “If the effectiveness of the vaccine is 70%, at least 80% of the population must receive vaccines to achieve group immunity. If the protection is 80%, at least 70% must be inoculated. The sooner a mass vaccination is completed, the less likely it is that a mutation will occur, “he said in statements to Chinese state television, CCTV.

In the case of China, those percentages imply vaccinating one billion people. But as researcher Shao Yiming, from the National Center for Disease Control, has also assured CCTV, the country could achieve group immunity by the end of 2021. “After a significant increase in our production capacity since the middle of the year, and especially in the second half of the year, we will accelerate vaccinations. I think we will reach the goal of group immunity before the end of the year. “