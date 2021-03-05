In the inaugural session of the National People’s Congress, the bases for reforming the electoral system of the former British colony were presented. Among the changes, Beijing is expected to have veto power over Hong Kong Legislative candidates, which could block the way for critical pro-democracy politicians.

During the annual inauguration day in Parliament, held on March 5, the Chinese legislature presented its program for modifying the Hong Kong electoral system. The event took place a day after dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were put in prison.

Thousands of delegates to the National People’s Congress (NPC) listened to Prime Minister Li Keqiang’s annual speech on Friday, a day after state-controlled media confirmed that the body would consider a bill to “improve the system. election “of Hong Kong.

This comes less than a year after the Chinese Parliament passed a strict security law last June designed to crack down on dissent in the city. Following its approval, carried out amid local and international criticism, many of Beijing’s dissidents have been jailed, dozens of them this Thursday, March 3.

The 47 defendants representing a broad sample of opposition to Beijing in Hong Kong are detained before changes to the city’s electoral system are announced.

The annual inauguration of the Parliament, which will run throughout the week with different acts and shows, is the largest political event in China, attended by almost 3,000 congressmen from the Communist Party, who vote the bills with one voice. .

The event is traditionally translated into an account of achievements and projections of the Chinese Government. Throughout these days, the Communist Party puts on the table, both before the country and the world, the economic, political, environmental priorities and the foreign policy challenges of China for the coming months and years.

The substantial changes that the modification of the Hong Kong electoral system foresees

Although Li’s speech made no specific mention of the legislative changes and the official limited himself to reiterating an already heard speech from Beijing that assures that Hong Kong continues to have a “high degree of autonomy”, several parliamentarians revealed some of the most recent changes. substantial amounts provided for by the reform.

These will include increasing the city’s legislative seats from 70 seats to 90. Some of these will now be decided by a committee dominated by lawmakers loyal to Beijing. Additionally, seats likely to be controlled by Democrats will be eliminated or reduced.

“It is a great tragedy,” said a veteran pro-democracy activist quoted by the Reuters news agency, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the political environment in Hong Kong. “They are moving backwards, not forwards, and they take us back in time to a dark and dark place,” said the source.

On the other hand, a committee of 1,200 people which elects the leader of Hong Kong will be expanded, which would give “even more” power to a system controlled by Chinese “patriots”, according to Wang Chen, vice president of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress. National of China.

Wang said these measures involve rewriting parts of the Hong Kong Constitution, the so-called ‘Basic Law’, and will consolidate China’s “general jurisdiction” over the city, while solving “deep-seated problems” at once. for all.

On March 5, the European Union urged Beijing to reconsider the projection of reforms to the island’s electoral system and assured that the bloc is prepared to respond to any deterioration “of political freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong.” Shortly before, Li Keqiang assured during the opening session that China would “resolutely contain any foreign interference.”

After massive protests shook the city of Hong Kong in 2019, China launched a strong campaign of repression against dissidents and defenders of democracy in the former British colony, which materialized with the national security law as its biggest offensive, until moment.

Now, these measures would nip in the bud any aspiration to have political representation for the defenders of democracy.

