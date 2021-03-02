Annabelle Huang recently won a government giveaway to test China’s latest economic experiment: a national digital currency.

After entering the raffle via the social media app WeChat, Huang, 28, a business strategist in Shenzhen, received a digital envelope containing 200 electronic Chinese yuan, or eCNY, worth about $ 30.

To spend it, he went to a store near his office and bought nuts and yogurt. He then pulled out a QR code for the digital currency from his banking app, which the store scanned for payment.

“The payment process is very similar” to other Chinese payment applications, Huang said of the eCNY experience, although he added that it was not so easy.

Screenshot of Annabelle Huang from the eCNY app.

China has embarked on a bold effort to make government-backed money work again, rolling out its own digital currency with different qualities than cash or digital deposits.

The country’s central bank, which began testing the eCNY last year in four cities, has recently expanded those tests to larger cities like Beijing and Shanghai, according to government filings.

This effort is one of several undertaken by central banks around the world to test new forms of digital money that can move faster and give even the most disadvantaged people access to online financial tools.

Many countries have taken action as cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, whose value has soared recently, have become more popular.

But while Bitcoin was designed to be decentralized, so that no company or government could control it, digital currencies created by central banks give governments greater financial control.

These currencies can allow the direct delivery of money that expires if not used by a certain date and can make it easier for governments to follow-up of transactionss financial efforts to end tax evasion and crack down on dissidents.

Other cases

In the past 12 months, more than 60 countries have experimented with national digital currencies, up from just over 40 a year earlier, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

These countries include Sweden, which is conducting real-world testing of a digital crown, and the Bahamas, which has made a digital currency, the sand dollar, available to all citizens.

However, U.S He has moved slowly and has only done basic research.

In an event of The New York Times last week, the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet yellenThat could change when he said that a US digital currency was “absolutely worth studying” because it “could lead to faster, safer and cheaper payments.”

However, no great power is as advanced as China. Your first steps could signal where the rest of the world is going with digital currencies.

“It’s about more than money,” said Yaya Fanusie, a member of the Center for Economic and Financial Power, a think tank, and the author of a recent paper on the Chinese currency.

“It is about developing new tools to collect data and take advantage of it to make the Chinese economy smarter and based on real-time information. “

Although the Chinese government has not said if or when it will officially introduce the eCNY nationwide, several officials have mentioned that they will have it ready for tourists. visiting the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Recent articles and speeches by officials at the People’s Bank of China, which is the country’s central bank, underscored the project’s ambitions and desire to be first.

“The right to issue and control currencies digital will become a ‘new battleground’ of competition between sovereign states, “read an article in China Finance, the central bank’s magazine, in September.

“China has many advantages and opportunities in the issuance of fiat digital currencies, so it should accelerate to take advantage of the first way.”

The People’s Bank of China did not respond to a request for comment.

The development of a national digital currency began in 2014, when the People’s Bank of China created an internal group to work on one, shortly after Bitcoin gain attention in the country.

Proof

In 2016, the central bank created a division called the Digital Currency Institute.

Last year, it began testing the eCNY in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu, according to research by Sino Global Capital, a financial investment firm.

The people invited to the test through a raffle in Wechat or other apps could click on a link and get an electronic balance of 200 yuan, which was sometimes displayed in their banking app on a picture of an old-fashioned Chinese banknote with the face of Mao Zedong.

To spend the money, users can use the eCNY app to scan a merchant’s QR code or produce a QR code that the merchant can scan.

The eCNY’s design only borrows a few minor technical elements of Bitcoin and does not use the so-called technology blockchain, a system similar to a ledger, on which most cryptocurrencies are based, officials from the People’s Bank of China have said.

As a sign of the unusual nature of the coin, the receivers only have a few weeks to spend the digital money before it disappears.

So far, only a limited number of merchants have accepted the coin. But early users say the experience is as similar to that of Chinese digital payment options like Alipay Y WeChat Pay that it would not be difficult to change it if it spread throughout the country.

“I totally agree to pay with the eCNY, as it is smooth and fast enough,” said Yifan Gao, 30, a financial analyst at Shenzen, who recently used his 200 eCNY to buy snacks at a 7-Eleven.

Gao added that eCNY would only go mainstream if people could send it to their friends, which was not possible with the trial version.

Eswar Prasad, former director of the Chinese division of the International Monetary Fund, He said that one of the most important factors driving eCNY is the success of WeChat Pay and Alipay.

Both have spawned a new alternative financial system that has worried Chinese officials and led to a recent crackdown on Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, and Ant Financial, which owns Alipay.

“The eCNY is really a defensive mechanism to keep central bank money relevant,” Prasad said.

If the eCNY is successful, it will give the central bank new powers, including new types of monetary policy to help the economy grow.

In one of the scenarios that economists have discussed, the central bank could program its digital currency to slowly lose value, so that consumers are encouraged to spend it immediately.

Some economists claim that the Chinese digital currency would also make it easier for the yuan to compete with the US dollar as a world currency, as it could circulate internationally with fewer barriers.

But Chinese officials and analysts have said many other changes would be necessary for that to happen.

Beyond those ambitions, the eCNY could immediately give the Chinese government more power to control financial flows, as a digital currency system can record all transactions.

This raises privacy concerns, as China has used many tools in the past to crack down on dissidents.

“If I can’t buy you a coffee without the government knowing about it, I’m worried about what this might mean,” Prasad said.

Huang, the Shenzhen business strategist, said she already assumes that most of her data can be tracked and he’s gotten used to it.

“I choose to sacrifice a little privacy for convenience,” he said.

c.2021 The New York Times Company