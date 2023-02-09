BEIJING (Reuters) – The China Iron and Steel Association (Cisa) recently held a face-to-face meeting with Brazilian miner Vale on the operation of the Chinese steel industry and Vale’s supply of iron ore, the company said. entity on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

The visit comes a month after China lifted quarantine requirements for incoming travelers, a policy that had virtually closed its borders for nearly three years under the country’s “zero-Covid” policy.

Luo Tiejun, vice-president of CISA, and Marcello Spinelli, executive vice-president of iron solutions at Vale, participated in the meeting on February 7, in which they discussed how to improve the iron ore pricing mechanism and promote the development of low carbon.

China, the world’s biggest steel producer and iron ore consumer, imported 1.11 billion tonnes of iron ore last year, according to Chinese customs data.

(By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton)