Yuan banknotes, Chinese currency: country tries to reduce dependence on the dollar | Photo: Pixabay

China used the yuan more than the dollar in cross-border transactions for the first time, a new milestone in its plans to reduce its reliance on the US currency, according to a study by Bloomberg Intelligence. Specifically, the use of the yuan in these transactions reached an all-time high of 48% in March, a month in which the use of the dollar in Chinese cross-border transactions dropped to 47%. The fee is calculated based on the volume of all types of cross-border transactions in the country, including stock trading through the connections between mainland China and Hong Kong markets.

“The increased use of the yuan may be a natural consequence of China’s opening up of the capital account, with increased inflows of Chinese bonds and outflows of Hong Kong (stock exchanges),” said Stephen Chiu, analyst of coins from Bloomberg Intelligence. However, the Chinese currency still only has a 2.3% share of payments globally, according to data from the international payments system SWIFT.

China has long wanted to increase the use of its currency for international transactions around the world, and on Tuesday (25), the State (Executive) Council reiterated its intention to increase the use of the yuan to settle these transactions in the international plan. “The yuan’s internationalization is accelerating as other countries look for an alternative payment currency to diversify risks as the Federal Reserve’s credibility is not as good as it once was,” said Chris Leung, Economist at DBS Bank. Despite this, the expert added that the dollar still has many advantages as an international currency of choice: “The yuan’s share of global payments could be small forever,” he said.

Historic

In 2010, China used almost no Chinese currency to settle these transactions, doing so almost exclusively in dollars. They were used in 83% of trades that year.