Beijing launches three-day military operation as “severe warning” after Taiwanese president’s visit to the US. Self-governed island condemns maneuvers and promises to work against Chinese “authoritarian expansionism”. Taiwanese President and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Dubbed the “United Sharp Sword”, the three-day operation – which state media says includes a rehearsing siege of Taiwan – will run until Monday, the Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said. People’s Republic of China, in a statement.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen immediately condemned the exercises and vowed to work with “the US and other like-minded countries” against “continued authoritarian expansionism”.

Beijing, for its part, said such operations “serve as a stern warning against collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces, and against their provocative activities.”

“The operations are necessary to safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Shi Yin, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army of China.

On Saturday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said it had detected eight warships and 42 Chinese fighter jets around the island. Among the jets, 29 crossed Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the highest number on a single day this year, according to data collected by the AFP news agency.

What is known about the exercises

The Chinese war exercises should also involve sending planes, ships and officers to “the maritime areas and airspace of the Taiwan Strait, on the north and south coasts of the island, and to the east of the island”, said the spokesman. Shi Yin voice.

On Monday, military maneuvers are expected to include shooting exercises off the coast of China’s Fujian province, located closest to the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Later, state broadcaster CCTV said that “the task force will simultaneously organize patrols and advances around the island of Taiwan, molding a complete encirclement of a deterrence posture.”

CCTV even detailed the type of weaponry used by China, including “long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, blockers and tankers”.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, released a video showing soldiers carrying anti-aircraft missile launchers, fighter jets taking off and other military preparation exercises. The footage also includes surveillance of China’s aircraft carrier Shandong, which sailed through waters off southern Taiwan earlier this week.

The 1.5-minute Taiwanese video, which has English subtitles, ends with text saying: “We do not seek escalation or conflict, but remain firm, rational and serious to react and defend our territory and sovereignty.”

Tensions between Taiwan and Beijing

The moves follow a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week in California. China vehemently condemned the meeting, calling it a “political show”.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said China was using Tsai’s US visit as an “excuse to conduct military exercises, which have seriously undermined peace, stability and security in the region”.

It is the seventh visit of the Taiwanese leader to the United States since she took office in 2016. During these visits, Tsai sometimes met with American officials, including members of Congress. But this was the first meeting between a Taiwanese president and a US Speaker of the House on US soil.

Tensions between Beijing and Taiwan had already been heightened since last year, following a visit by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. At the time, the Chinese regime also held military exercises around the island after the visit.

Beijing regards the democratic, self-governing island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day, even if it requires force.

Washington, for its part, has adopted a policy of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan for decades. The US maintains a friendly relationship with the Taiwanese government, but does not recognize it as a fully sovereign state, and there are no formal diplomatic relations.

The White House has been selling military defense equipment to Taiwan but has not officially committed to military intervention in the event of a possible Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island.

ek (AFP, Lusa, ots)