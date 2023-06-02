Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/02/2023 – 3:25 am

Share



China has started drilling a hole nearly 10,000 meters deep in the Earth’s crust as part of a so-called research project in the oil-rich Xinjiang region, according to state media.

The venture is being led by state scientists as a means of promoting China’s deep-earth exploration venture launched by President Xi Jinping in 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

+ Petrobras presents a new licensing application to explore oil at the mouth of the Amazon

Digging of China’s deepest hole began on Tuesday in the Tarim Basin, near the Tarim Oilfield.

Sun Jinsheng, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the project will penetrate more than 10 rock layers in the earth’s crust that would feature rocks dating back 145 million years.

Jinsheng, however, noted that a project of this size could be quite dangerous, with the risks amplified given that the excavation site is in the brutal Taklamakan Desert, which features a hostile environment and tricky underground conditions.

Drilling is expected to take about 457 days and is being led by China National Petroleum Corp, which will use the project to test underground drilling machines and gather data about the Earth’s interior.

The project comes as the Chinese president urged world scientists to intensify studies of the Earth’s interior during a speech in 2021.

Jinping said studies are needed to identify energy resources and assess the risks of environmental disasters such as volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.























