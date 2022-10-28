Home page World

China, Beijing: People are queuing in front of a corona test site on Thursday. © Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

The omicron subvariants of the coronavirus are particularly contagious. China issued an inhaled vaccine for the first time in Shanghai on Wednesday. That could have advantages.

Shanghai – China has a strict zero-Covid policy. Lockdowns and plant closures are weighing on the economy – on Wednesday, Foxconn reported an outbreak of the corona virus in the world’s largest iPhone factory, where around 300,000 people work. So the importance of vaccines against the virus is all the greater. China approved a Covid 19 vaccine for inhalation as early as September – which could be particularly helpful against the omicron variants. The “aerosol vaccine” was administered for the first time in Shanghai on Wednesday.

How the inhaled vaccine works: Hold your breath for five seconds

In the fight against the particularly contagious omicron variants, China is now apparently relying on vaccines for inhalation and was the first country in the world to approve a corresponding corona vaccine in September. The distribution of the “aerosol vaccine” in the Chinese city of Shanghai began on Wednesday, as reported by the daily news, citing Chinese state media. The vaccine is in a transparent cup. The test persons should breathe in the air contained there and then hold it for at least five seconds. One patient who was vaccinated in this way said that the vaccine “tasted a bit sweet”. This vaccination could possibly be a good alternative for consumers who are afraid of needles.

The novel vaccine from the manufacturer CanSino Biologics is intended as an emergency remedy for corona booster vaccinations, as reported by the AFP news agency. According to the company, the vaccine is easier to store than conventional corona vaccines. Scientists are also working on vaccines that can be administered through the nose in other countries, including the United States, Canada and Cuba. In Germany, scientists at the Hannover Medical School are researching the corona vaccination without spades.

Coronavirus: why inhaling might work better against omicron

Vaccines adapted to Omicron have clear advantages in protection against the currently predominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants. This was recently pointed out by a study by virologist Sandra Ciesek and other scientists. Adapted boosters that are administered through the nose could possibly work even better. When inhaled, the vaccine reaches the mucous membranes and the lungs, where the virus usually strikes particularly hard – and from where it is most likely to be transmitted to other people.

According to one in July 2021 in the medical journal The Lancet published study the aerosol vaccine caused strong antibody reactions in test persons, as the manufacturer CanSino announced. “At only one-fifth the dosage of the intramuscular version, the inhaled version trains the body’s immune memory function by mimicking the virus’ natural infection,” CanSino continued. The infection is effectively contained and the transmission blocked, it said.

One Research work at Yale University under the direction of Akiko Iwasaki also dealt with this topic and found that the so-called “prime and spike” method achieved a particularly good immune response. This is the combination of basic immunization with mRNA vaccines and an additional “spike” in the form of inhaling the vaccine, which according to researchers apparently strengthens “the mucosal immune memory in the airways”.