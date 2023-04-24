China celebrated the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) navy with a parade and light shows across the country. On Sunday, April 23, told Xinhua News Agency.

Using high-rise buildings as a canvas and light and shadow technology as a brush, urban light shows in Yantai, Shanghai, Ningbo, Guangzhou and other cities illuminated the city’s central business districts, airports, railway and subway stations.

A promotional film commemorating the anniversary of the people’s navy, as well as other videos showing the achievements in the development of China’s naval forces, were broadcast on many venues.

In Qingdao Bay (Shandong Province), a naval-themed light show was staged on a huge screen.

Earlier, on March 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the trilateral naval exercises “Marine Security Belt – 2023” with the participation of the Russian Navy, Chinese and Iranian Navy began in the Arabian Sea. At the first stage, military sailors will work out practical actions at sea on the cards, briefings and briefings will be held.

Before that, from February 17 to 27, the second joint naval exercises of Russia, China and South Africa were held in the Indian Ocean. On the Russian side, a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet participated as part of the medium tanker “Kama” and the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov”.