The CNSA (National Space Administration of China) released, this Sunday (June 27, 2021), new images of the Zhurong rover exploring Mars. The videos and photos were recorded by the Tianwen 1 probe, which is attached to the astromobile.

The recordings show how Zhurong climbed out of his landing gear and hit the surface. “The Mars orbiter and rover are in good working order”, said a CNSA press release.

Watch the video:

the state broadcaster CCTV said Zhurong has been working on the red planet for 42 days and has moved 236 meters.

Zhurong

The 6-wheeled, solar-powered explorer vehicle resembles a blue butterfly and weighs 240 kg. It slowly descended from a ramp on the lander to touch the red, sandy ground of Mars, starting its journey to explore the 4th planet from the Sun.

According to the telemetry data, Zhurong placed his wheels on Martian soil at 10:40 am (Beijing time) on May 22, 2021, the CNSA reported.

