China Source for WSJ: China’s plane crash in March was intentional, someone steered the plane towards the mountain

American researchers believe that China’s March Eastern China plane crash was deliberately caused. News about it Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on the basis of information provided by a source familiar with the investigation.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed into a mountain in March in Teng County near the city of Wuzhou in Guangxi. All 132 people in the plane died. It was the worst plane crash in China in decades.

From the scene of the accident the black boxes found on the machine were shipped to the United States for analysis. According to a WSJ source, the preliminary data from the flight data show that someone – either a pilot or a passenger who was forcibly intruded into the cockpit – has deliberately steered the plane to a sharp crash.

The conclusion is also supported by the fact that, according to the WSJ, the Chinese authorities have not identified any technical defect or similar explanation for the incident.

U.S. traffic safety authorities and Boeing declined to comment on WSJ data to news agency AFP.