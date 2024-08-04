Paris (AFP)

Chinese swimming star Pan Ganli led his country to a thrilling gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay at the Paris Olympics.

China snatched the gold in the last 20 metres in 3:27.46, ahead of the United States (3:28.01) and hosts France, which included rising star and four-time gold medallist Leon Marchand in the breaststroke (3:28.38).

The Chinese team consisted of Ganli, who broke the 100m freestyle world record on his way to gold, Chen Haiyang, Jiayu Xu and Jiajue Sun, while the American team included Ryan Murphy, Fink, Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong.

Alongside Marchand, France’s team included Yohan Ndoye-Brouard, Maxime Grousset and Florent Manaudou. The 22-year-old Marchand competed in 14 races in a phenomenal week, winning four individual golds and a bronze.