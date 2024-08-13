China, GDP boom is approaching

In the 2nd quarter the GDP Chinese recorded weaker-than-expected growth, coming in at 4.7%. Consumption appeared particularly sluggish, rising only 2% in June, and companies confirmed a significant slowdown in consumer spending.

Industrial production and exports were more positive, increasing by 5.3% and 10.3% respectively in June; investments outside of construction were also robust, rising by 6% in the first half of the year. investments and the new home sales continued to decline, although the volume of transactions involving existing homes increased in July.

Testing Center rebounded after reporting strong revenue growth in the second quarter, and earnings growth also turned positive after declines in recent quarters. The stock of Alibaba It rose after reports of increased commission rates charged to merchants. CATL reported second-quarter results in line with expectations, highlighting resilient profitability despite concerns about excess capacity.

There China is on track to meet its 2024 GDP growth target of around 5%. Weakening consumer spending is a concern, and the Chinese government is maintaining a relatively cautious approach, despite implementing incremental measures such as additional purchase subsidies aimed at replacing cars and household appliances.

China is steadily moving up the industrial and technological value chain. This trend is set to fuel the income hey personal consumption over time.