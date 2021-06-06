No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | Six people died and 14 were injured in a knife attack in China

by admin_gke11ifx
June 6, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to local authorities, the act is suspected of a 25-year-old man.

Six people were killed and 14 injured in a knife attack in China on Saturday, according to news agency AFP.

Five of the victims died at the scene and one later in hospital. The attack took place on a shopping street in Anqing City, Anhui Province, 430 kilometers west of Shanghai.

According to the Anqing Public Security Bureau, the suspect is 25 years old, unemployed and “angry,” according to China’s national television company CCTV.

The suspect has been arrested and police are investigating the case.

Firearms availability is very limited in China, but knife attacks are common.

In April, the man killed two children and wounded sixteen in a knife strike at a southern Chinese kindergarten.

In 2018, the man was sentenced to death after stabbing nine children and wounding eleven in northern China.

In recent decades, the rate of violent crime has increased in China as economic growth widens the income gap between poor and rich. Mental health problems have also increased.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Artist of the year: La Uchulú defeated Diego Val and went on to the great semifinal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.