China | Six people died and 14 were injured in a knife attack in China

According to local authorities, the act is suspected of a 25-year-old man.

Six people were killed and 14 injured in a knife attack in China on Saturday, according to news agency AFP.

Five of the victims died at the scene and one later in hospital. The attack took place on a shopping street in Anqing City, Anhui Province, 430 kilometers west of Shanghai.

According to the Anqing Public Security Bureau, the suspect is 25 years old, unemployed and “angry,” according to China’s national television company CCTV.

The suspect has been arrested and police are investigating the case.

Firearms availability is very limited in China, but knife attacks are common.

In April, the man killed two children and wounded sixteen in a knife strike at a southern Chinese kindergarten.

In 2018, the man was sentenced to death after stabbing nine children and wounding eleven in northern China.

In recent decades, the rate of violent crime has increased in China as economic growth widens the income gap between poor and rich. Mental health problems have also increased.