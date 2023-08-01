The news from Beijing on the replacements at the top of the Armed Forces for missiles leave a “deep wave of unease”, very important decisions, which follow the removal of Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who first ‘disappeared’ and then was relieved of his post, yet took “without give no explanation”. This was underlined by the sinologist Francesco Sisci, speaking with Adnkronos about “a new element of mystery and uncertainty” and underlining the need to try to get to the bottom and understand what is happening. Also to be able to develop an effective strategy towards China.

“It is not clear what happened, it is not clear whether the replacements at the top of the armed forces – and in particular of the most delicate and important weapon, because it concerns missiles and nuclear forces – are connected to the removal of Qin Gang. But this leaves a deep shadow of unease because it is the second power in the world that makes such important decisions without giving explanations, choices that do not have a simple internal projection but closely concern the country’s strategic projection in the world, in a moment of increasing general tension around China which is already extremely worrying. All elements that add unease and concern to the Chinese situation”, he observes.

“The question of the Foreign Ministry and the military forces is gigantic and will continue to have repercussions”, Sisci insists. “Something went wrong in the internal system with respect to two strategic strands of foreign affairs, and we don’t know what. It’s extremely dangerous”.

For Sisci, with the war in Ukraine stalled, “general attention will focus even more on China” and for Italy it is essential at this point “to base its strategy on as precise an understanding and knowledge as possible of the situation in and around China. Italy should not have joined the Silk Road”, Sisci continues. “It is part of NATO and of the EU. Of course, the country can decide to leave NATO, it can decide to leave the EU. It is a legitimate discussion that Parliament could have, but it is not a question that can be decided in two minutes”.

“Now we need to rebuild. We need to understand and study things well in advance to avoid accumulating new errors. You don’t build a skyscraper by the river, on the beach or on top of the mountain in the same way. Even the foundations are different”.