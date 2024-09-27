A latest generation Chinese nuclear-powered submarine has sunk near Wuhan. The government had hidden the incident

Between the end of May and the beginning of July a new Chinese attack submarine to nuclear propulsion sank in the shipyards of Wuchangalong the Yangtze River in Hubei province. This is the first submarine of the Zhou classbuilt by China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The Chinese tried to hide the incident until today but high-level US officials discovered it based on the study of satellite images. The news was then reported to the American media. The incident, says a senior US military officer, “raises deeper questions about internal responsibilitiesPeople’s Liberation Army and on oversight of China’s defense industry, which has long been plagued by corruption.”

It is not possible at the moment to know how the submarine sank and whether there were any victims, but experts quoted by the Wall Street Journal believe it is likely that there was nuclear fuel on board. It will take months before it can be put back into the sea. Since 2022, according to a Pentagon report, China has increased its fleet to 6 ballistic missile submarines and the same number of nuclear-powered attack submarines and 48 diesel-powered attack submarines. It is believed that China could have a fleet of 80 submarines by 2035.