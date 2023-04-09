The Chinese Army continued the second day of drills with fighter planes and warships around Taiwan on Sunday, April 9, in retaliation for the recent visit of the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, to the United States. Washington noted that she is closely watching Beijing’s moves.

Chinese military forces pretend to attack Taiwan. In the second of at least three days of the operation it calls “Joint Sword,” Beijing proceeded with rehearsing precision assaults on “key targets on the island and surrounding maritime areas.”

The local press reported this Sunday, April 9, combat readiness patrols with the deployment of dozens of additional planes and warships. Actions with which on Saturday the military of the Asian giant crossed the Strait of Formosa, which serves as an unofficial division of the two territories.

“Under the unified command of the Joint Theater Command center, multiple types of units conducted joint, simulated precision strikes on key targets on the island of Taiwan and surrounding maritime areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island,” Chinese state television reported.

This is the first time China has openly discussed simulated attacks on targets in Taiwan, Zhao Xiaozhuo of the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences said in a statement to the Chinese state-backed Global Times newspaper.

These actions correspond to an angry show of force by the Xi Jinping Administration, after the official visit of the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen.to the United States, where he held meetings with officials of the Joe Biden government, including the speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Beijing, which claims the island as a “renegade province” that must become part of its territory, views any meeting between Taiwanese authorities and foreign governments as recognition of Taiwan’s independence.

The island is only recognized as a nation by 13 countries. A list that does not include the United States, which nevertheless provides support to the Taiwanese authorities.

In the midst of this panorama, Beijing considers Tsai a “separatist” and has rejected her repeated calls for dialogue, while the island’s president stresses that only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

In recent months, the Chinese government has ordered several ground and air operations in the vicinity of Taiwanese territory, while insisting that it is willing to use force to bring the island under its control.

Taiwan says it will “not escalate disputes” in the region

Images released by Reuters show Taiwanese troops have taken up positions in military rehearsals, albeit in undisclosed locations amid the Chinese operation.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said its military pays special attention to the Chinese People’s Army Rocket Force, which is in charge of the ground-based missile system.

“Regarding the movements of the Chinese Communist Rocket Force, the Taiwan Army is also in close control through the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system, and the air defense forces remain on high alert,” he said. .

Taiwanese Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at an undisclosed location in Taiwan on April 9, 2023. © Taiwan Ministry of Defense/Via Reuters

However, the island’s defense ministry stressed that its forces “will not escalate conflicts or cause disputes” and will respond “appropriately” to China’s exercises.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese authorities highlight that until noon this Sunday they detected 58 Chinese aircraft, including Su-30 fighters and H-6 bombers, as well as nine ships around the island.

China’s aircraft carrier Shandong, which Taiwan has been monitoring since last week, is now around 400 nautical miles off Taiwan’s southeast coast and is conducting drills, they said.

The United States says it is watching Chinese operations “closely”

The US Institute in Taipei, which operates in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, said in recent hours that his country is “closely monitoring” China’s military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

He also indicated that Washington remains “comfortable and safe” by having sufficient resources and capabilities at the regional level to guarantee peace and stability.

Without specifying territories, a source quoted by the Reuters news agency and familiar with security in the region stressed that China’s actions are “very provocative” and that for the Xi Administration “Taiwan is not its only objective”.

Relations between China and the United States are experiencing high tensions amid a wide range of sensitive issues, which, in addition to the situation in Taiwan, include Beijing’s growing support for Russia in its war against Ukraine and the Aukus security agreement. – signed between the US, the UK and Australia – which aims to counter the influence of the Asian giant in the Indo-Pacific.

With Reuters and AFP