The military maneuvers organized by China around Taiwan entered their second day on Sunday, in which the Chinese army “carried out simulated attacks on key targets on the island and in the surrounding waters”.

State broadcaster “CCTV” reported that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, Chinese Army) “continued its pressure around the island” as part of the exercises, which will last until Monday. The PLA’s Theater of Operations East ordered “dozens” of sorties by “early warning, reconnaissance, attack, bombing and jamming aircraft”, the broadcaster detailed. PLA patrolmen “occupied attack positions” through “high-speed manoeuvres”.

Likewise, the frigate Xuzhou “conducted tactical operations” in waters east of Taiwan, added the broadcaster, which showed footage of Chinese sea and air forces in action.

Well-known journalist Hu Xijin explained to the “Global Times”, China’s state newspaper, that the maneuvers are “an explosion in the hearts and guts of Taiwanese separatists”, while he accused the United States of “increasing arms sales and military aid ” to the self-governing island.

China announced these military exercises on Saturday (08) in response to a meeting in California on Wednesday between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

A Chinese military spokesman called the moves “a serious warning” against “provoking separatist forces” and a “necessary action to protect China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

In turn, Taiwan classified the maneuvers as “an irrational act that endangers regional security and stability”.

The simulation of China’s attacks on Taiwan is reminiscent of the one experienced last August, when the visit to the territory of the then US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, irritated Beijing, which responded with military maneuvers around the island to a trip she described as “farce” and “deplorable betrayal”.

Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war to the communist army.

The island is one of the biggest sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war with China.