China simulated attacks on Sunday (9) against “crucial targets” in Taiwan, on the second day of military maneuvers that should continue until tomorrow, in response to the meeting between the Taiwanese president and the leader of the American House of Representatives.

The Chinese army simulated “precision strikes” against “crucial targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters”, with the participation of dozens of aircraft and ground troops, state television in the Asian country reported.

Beijing highlighted that the exercises have the participation of destroyers, high-speed boats and fighter planes, among others.

The military maneuvers began after the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, met, on Wednesday, in California, with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, Kevin McCarthy. Beijing promised to respond to the meeting with “firm and forceful” measures.

“There is no reason for Beijing to turn this meeting into something it is not, and use it as an excuse to overreact,” a US State Department spokesman said today.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense detected 11 warships and 70 Chinese planes around the island on Sunday, the same number recorded the day before.

The folder stated that it responds to the maneuvers “with calm and serenity” and explained that the warplanes detected until 4 pm local time included fighters and bombers.

The maneuvers aim to establish China’s ability to “take control of the sea, airspace and information […] to create a deterrent and an all-out encirclement of Taiwan,” state-run CCTV reported on Saturday.

Taiwan and the US government have criticized the operation, which has been dubbed the “Joint Sword”, and urged Beijing for “restraint” while also maintaining open channels of communication with China.

– ‘Serious warning’ –

China considers the island of Taiwan, with a population of 23 million, to be one of its provinces that has yet to reunify with the rest of the territory since the end of the civil war in 1949.

The maneuvers “serve as a stern warning against collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces,” warned Chinese military spokesman Shi Yin on Saturday.

On Saturday, Washington reiterated its call for “the status quo not to change” on the island.

“We are confident that we have sufficient resources and capacity in the region to ensure peace and stability,” the State Department said.

The Chinese government announced that on Monday the exercises will use lethal ammunition in the Taiwan Strait, near the coast of Fujian, a province that faces the island.

The exercises, which have an “operational” dimension, are intended to demonstrate that the Chinese army will be prepared, “in case the provocations intensify”, to “resolve the Taiwan issue once and for all”, military analyst Song Zhongping told AFP. .

– ‘Authoritarian expansionism’-

The AFP on Sunday did not see an increase in military activities on the north coast of the island of Pingtan, in Fujian province, close to where the maneuvers with lethal ammunition are to take place.

Along a road near the coast, Lin Ren played the Chinese anthem while selling coffee behind a car. “I think (the exercises) clearly show that we have the means (…) to unify the territory,” the 29-year-old told AFP.

President Tsai on Saturday denounced China’s “authoritarian expansionism” and said Taiwan “will continue to work with the United States and other countries (…) to uphold the values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

China is irritated by the rapprochement in recent years between the Taiwanese authorities and the US government, which, despite the absence of official relations, provides the island with important military support.

In August, China carried out unprecedented military maneuvers around Taiwan and fired missiles in response to a visit to the island by Democrat Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy’s predecessor as House Speaker.

The US government recognized the People’s Republic of China in 1979 and, in theory, should not have any official contact with the Republic of China (Taiwan) based on the “one China” principle advocated by Beijing.