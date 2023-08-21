That’s why China hasn’t yet launched a massive real estate bailout

China is trying to contain the systemic risks of the new phase of a real estate crisis that has been going on for two years now. But he doesn’t bother with big bailout plans. This seems to be the conclusion to be drawn from the new move by the People’s Bank of China, the central bank of Beijing, which on Monday 21 August cut a key benchmark lending rate. But less than expected.



The one-year loan prime rate (Lpr), which represents the benchmark for the most advantageous rates that banks can offer to businesses and households, has been reduced from 3.55% to 3.45%. And it had already been turned down in June. Yet, a reduction of 15 basis points was expected, which instead was limited to only 10. The five-year reference rate for mortgages remained unchanged at 4.2%. Again, some announcements were expected.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Asian stocks also remained in the red on Monday. In China, Shanghai lost 1.24% to 3,092.98 points and Shenzhen 1.32% to 10,320 points, both at their lowest levels for at least seven months. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 1.65% to 17,612 points, down for the second session and below the 18,000-point threshold for the first time since November 28, 2022, amid widespread losses that saw financials and technology drop by more than 2%.

In short, the move does not seem to be enough. Just as the previous and in that case unexpected cut last week in the medium-term lending rate, now down to 2.5%, was not enough. the lowest since it was launched in 2014. It was actually not the only measure put in place by the Chinese authorities. The Central Bank said on Sunday that China coordinate financial support to resolve local public debt risks and reduce systemic risksalso trying to “adjust and optimize” credit policies for the real estate sector and reduce financing costs for the economy.

In particular, he urged lenders to increase lending to businesses and called for home loan policies to be adjusted and streamlined. China’s Securities Regulator also filed a package of measures aimed at reviving the sinking stock market. Among the measures, including those that include reducing trading costs, supporting share buybacks and encouraging long-term investments to prop up a stock market that has slipped to a nine-month low.

