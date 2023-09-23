The dictatorships of China and Nicaragua signed this Friday (22) a memorandum of understanding to promote the teaching of Mandarin (the official Chinese language) in schools and universities in the Central American country.

The signing of the memorandum, held in Managua, was made by the deputy director general of the Center for Education and Language Cooperation of the Ministry of Education of the Chinese regime, Yu Tiangi, and by the Minister of Education of the Nicaraguan regime, Lilliam Herrera.

Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of the Nicaraguan dictator, Daniel Ortega, and the vice-president of the Sandinista regime, Rosario Murillo, was present at the signing, which was accessible only to the official press and members of the Nicaraguan regime.

Laureano Ortega Murillo is currently an advisor to the Nicaraguan regime for the promotion of investment, trade and international cooperation.

During the signing of the memorandum, Daniel Ortega’s son thanked China’s dictator, Xi Jinping, and the Chinese Communist Party for “maintaining high attention and priority to the bilateral cooperative relationship with the people and government of the Republic of Nicaragua.” .

He emphasized that learning Mandarin is a “fundamental pillar to strengthen all branches and areas of bilateral cooperation.”

“We are talking about language, how to communicate between human beings and, from there, strengthen economic, commercial, political and diplomatic cooperation, social programs and cultural programs,” said Laureano.

Ortega Murillo explained that the Center for Education and Cooperation in Languages ​​of the Ministry of Education of the Chinese regime will promote “the Chinese language in our country [Nicarágua]through teaching in schools and also in universities”.

Last week, on the occasion of the 202nd anniversary of Nicaragua’s independence from the Spanish Crown, communist dictator Xi Jinping sent a message to dictator Daniel Ortega, in which he said that he attached “great importance” to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, which were reestablished in December 2021.

The two countries resumed diplomatic relations in December 2021 shortly after Nicaragua cut its official ties with Taiwan, a territory whose sovereignty is claimed by Beijing.

At the end of August last year, Nicaragua and China signed a free trade agreement that will come into force in 2024. (With EFE Agency)