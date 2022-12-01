Beijing (AFP) – Chinese authorities signaled a possible loosening of the rigid zero-tolerance strategy for the coronavirus, following nationwide protests demanding an end to lockdowns and more political freedom.

In a speech to the National Health Commission (NHC), Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the Omicron variant of the virus is weakening and vaccination is on the rise, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Given this, Sun said, there is a “new situation” that requires “new tasks.”

Sun, considered a key figure in Beijing’s response to the pandemic, did not cite the ‘zero covid’ policy, suggesting a possible relief in the strategy that has hit the economy and daily life of the population.

Anger at China’s anti-Covid policy, which includes strict lockdowns, sparked protests in big cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The Government called for a strong hand in the face of the demonstrations, but the authorities have also shown signs of a relaxation in the antivirus strategy.

Less frequent PCR tests

Beijing announced a relaxation regarding PCR tests.

Seniors and those who study or work remotely will no longer have to undergo daily tests, said Xu Hejian, spokesman for the municipal government.

The inhabitants must, however, present a negative test of less than 48 hours to enter public places.

A customer shops at a market in the Haizhu district of the Chinese city of Guangzhou on December 1, 2022, after the easing of anti-covid restrictions. © – / CNS/AFP

In Guangzhou, a major manufacturing center where clashes between police and protesters took place on Tuesday night, he announced the lifting of a weeks-long lockdown despite registering record numbers of infections.

Although the figures reach a maximum, the infections are negligible in relation to the population. On Thursday, 35,800 cases were reported, among a population of 1.4 billion inhabitants and with the vast majority of asymptomatic cases.

Also, the central city of Chongqing announced Wednesday that close contacts of people with Covid-19 could quarantine at home if they meet certain requirements, a twist on rules that required them to go to isolation facilities.

Sun’s comments and the looser rules in some locations “could signal that China is beginning to consider ending the strict ‘zero Covid’ policy, analysts say.

A health worker wears a coat over his protective suit in a residential area under COVID-19 lockdown in Beijing on November 29, 2022. © Noel Celis / AFP

“We believe the Chinese authorities are shifting to a ‘living with Covid’ stance, as reflected in rules that allow people to self-isolate at home rather than being taken to quarantine centers,” ANZ analysts said in a note. research.

“Sign of Weakness”

Approaching the third anniversary of the detection of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan, China’s tough policy against the virus sparked protests the likes of which had not been seen since the 1989 pro-democracy movement.

A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of the northwestern region of Xinjiang, catalyzed the fury of the population who believed that the victims were trapped inside the burning building due to anti-covid restrictions.

But the protesters are also demanding political reforms and some have even called for the resignation of President Xi Jinping.







36:01 The debate © France 24

Strict information control in China and travel restrictions have made it difficult to verify the number of protesters at protests across the country.

It is rare for China to record nationwide demonstrations as occurred over the weekend.

The 1989 pro-democracy movement ended in bloodshed when the military intervened, especially in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who took power just after the Tiananmen massacre, died on Wednesday.

When asked about the protests in an interview with ‘NBC News’, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that in each country the population must be able to “express their frustrations” through peaceful protests.

When a “government takes major repressive actions to stop it, that’s not a sign of strength, it’s a sign of weakness,” Blinken said.

“The United States should seriously respond to the needs of its own people and mind its own affairs well,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, retorted on Thursday.