In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Shanghai residents have been locked in their homes by the government. Why? Authorities in China are pursuing a meaningless and impossible goal of zero Covid cases — despite the virus having a fatality rate of less than 1% and a vaccine available.

To impose its new blockades, the communist regime invoked brutal tactics. The city’s 25 million residents are locked in their homes as their food supplies dwindle and medicines run low. The government should deliver these items to its citizens’ homes, but unsurprisingly, it is not doing so in an organized or timely manner.

It does not stop there. CNN reports that people are unable to receive medical care, even for emergencies, without a negative Covid test. Children with Covid-19 were taken from their families. Patients with chronic illnesses or in need of surgery were denied indefinitely. And videos show authorities killing pets that flee onto the streets.

More than 30,000 doctors and 2,000 military personnel were sent to the city to enforce these measures, and while the extent of this “execution” is not exactly known, it doesn’t look good. The New York Times reports residents screaming, “We want supplies! We don’t want to starve to death.”

CNN also reported that “a popular comment on the highly censored Chinese social media platform Weibo read: ‘We are not killed by Covid, but by Covid control measures’”.

By the way, none of this is reducing Covid cases. They passed 20,000 in the last week – a higher peak than seen in Wuhan in 2020.

The draconian measures taken by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the tragic results we are witnessing are a reminder of how deadly this authoritarian ideology can be. In fact, communism killed more people and caused more suffering than any other ideology in history. And in China, CCP leaders are proving yet again that human life (or indeed any life) will never be valued under a communist system.

In its brief 100 years, communism was responsible for over 100 million deaths – and ruined the lives of countless others. In fact, China’s own Mao Zedong killed more of its citizens than Hitler or Stalin, with an estimated body count of 45 million. As Mao famously said: “Communism is not love! Communism is a hammer we use to destroy our enemies!”

Communism is an oppressive and evil ideology that is based on brutal force and coercion. He has only succeeded in making all under his sway poor and miserable. The current human rights abuses taking place in China are an important reminder of how critical it is to have a system that recognizes and protects individual rights.

As Mao famously said: “Communism is not love! Communism is a hammer we use to destroy our enemies!”

Ayn Rand (1905-1982), the celebrated writer and philosopher, once said: “Don’t make the mistake of the ignorant who thinks an individualist is a man who says, ‘I’ll do what I want at everyone’s expense.’ An individualist is a man who recognizes man’s inalienable individual rights – his own and those of others.”

A daughter of the Russian Revolution, Rand understood the value of individual rights better than most. At age 12, she and her family fled St. Petersburg after the Bolshevik uprising, when her father’s shop was confiscated by the Communists in the wake of the October Revolution.

All lives have value. Collectivism asks us to deny this fact and pretend that the good of the whole outweighs that of the individual. But this is false. As we have seen time and time again throughout history, when individual rights are harmed, the group is inevitably harmed as well. All are less affluent and all suffer. In contrast, when individualism is defended and people are encouraged to serve their fellowmen, as in capitalism, society at large also flourishes.

Hannah Cox is a content manager and brand ambassador for the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE).

©2022 FEE Foundation for Economic Education. Published with permission. Original in English.