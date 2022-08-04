China is carrying out military exercises near Taiwan these days, in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. Reuters

Chinese missiles fly over Taiwan for the first time. These launches are part of some maneuvers with which the regime intends to respond to the historic trip of the US representative Nancy Pelosi concluded on Wednesday, the most important in a quarter of a century. Chinese troops have been deployed around the island imposing a de facto blockade, a threatening escalation as hostility between the two major world powers takes on a military turn.

On the first day of these exercises, which will last until Sunday, China has fired eleven Dongfeng ballistic missiles, which have rushed north, east and south of Taiwan. The projectiles have been ejected with a margin of just two hours, between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time. “They all hit their target with precision, checking their ability to hit and area denial (a defensive mechanism). The live-fire training session has been completed satisfactorily,” the People’s Liberation Army (EPL) Eastern Theater Command announced in an official statement.

Five of these missiles, however, have fallen into the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone; an unusual event and, according to the text issued by the Chinese authorities, deliberate. “This is a serious issue that concerns the national security of our country and our people,” said Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who described the action as “extremely coercive.” Japan, one of the greatest allies of the United States and a traditional rival of China, will host the last stop on Nancy Pelosi’s Asian tour on Friday.

The disagreements have also moved to the diplomatic field. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has canceled a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi scheduled for this week, after the G-7 criticized the Asian giant’s intimidation. “Nothing can justify using a visit as a pretext for aggressive military action in the Taiwan Strait,” said the body, which counts Japan among its members.

The EPL has mobilized more than a hundred fighters, bombers and other warplanes, 22 of which have exceeded the median line of aerial identification, following a recurring pattern. Also, at least a couple of drones have broken into the Kinmen Islands, the territory under Taiwanese control closest to the mainland.

The military exercises have used air and naval troops to occupy six areas around the island, invading its territorial waters, in some cases just 16 kilometers from the coast. This activity implements a hypothetical invasion, which would require one of the largest amphibious assaults in history. Given this scenario, one of the priorities of the Chinese armed forces would be to cut off Taiwan’s communication with the rest of the world, as has been the case since Thursday.

fighting stance



The island’s Defense Ministry, for its part, has reiterated that its forces remain in a combat position and will react according to “the enemy’s movements,” in coordination with the United States and other allied countries. The institution has also called for an increase in cybersecurity protocols, given the repeated digital attacks directed against its official website, an attack that the Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Office have also suffered.

China thus intends to emit an image of strength after its dissuasive attempts did not intimidate the president of the House of Representatives. Pelosi reiterated the US commitment to come to Taiwan’s aid during his personal meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. “Our delegation has come to make it absolutely clear that we will not abandon Taiwan,” he proclaimed. The regime considers the self-ruled island a rogue province and has never given up resorting to force to subdue it.

The consultancy ‘Eurasia’ influenced this Thursday through a report that “the PLA drills represent an escalation, since no Chinese military exercise or missile firing took place in Taiwanese territorial waters in 1995 and 1996.” The tension in the area had not reached similar levels since those years, motivated then by the third Strait Crisis. “However, these operations are more performative signals than preparations for war.” An unprecedented violent staging to which there are still at least three other passes.