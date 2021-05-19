China National Space Administration published WeChat photo and video of the Tianwen-1 mission taken from Mars.

In particular, a video showing the detachment of the descent vehicle from the orbital vehicle is presented, and a picture taken by the Zhurong rover from the surface of Mars.

The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 with the Zhurong rover successfully landed on the surface of the Red Planet on the night of May 15. China was congratulated on this event in Russia and the United States.

Thus, China became the third country after the USSR and the United States to successfully land on Mars.