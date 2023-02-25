The statement came after the US Secretary of State said that Beijing was considering providing support to Moscow.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said on Friday (24.jan.2023) that “does not foresee” that there is an initiative on the part of China to send arms to Russia.

The comments came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China was considering “provide lethal support” the Russia. Which Beijing denied.

In an interview with ABC NewsBiden explained that if met with Xi Jinpingpresident of China, in November 2022, and told him that if the country sent weapons to Moscow, the United States “would respond”

“If you are involved in the same kind of brutality, supporting the brutality that is going on, you could face the same consequences”, he told the Chinese president at the time.

Biden added that the United States will impose “severe sanctions” to any country that sends weapons to Russia.

1 year full war

The War in Ukraine completed 1 year on Friday (Feb 24). On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. With the justification of protecting the population of the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk and “demilitarize and denazify” the Ukrainian territory, started a war that has lasted 1 year.

Today, the conflict is at an impasse in which Russians continue to attack to gain control of territories in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukrainians manage to defend themselves against the offensives, especially because of the help given by the US and European countries.

