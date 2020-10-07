new Delhi: China’s relations have deteriorated not only with India and America but also from another country in recent times. The country is Taiwan. Taiwan’s relationship with China is so bad that the Communist Party-linked newspaper Global Times has even said that there is only one way to move forward – war.

Let us know that China has been continuously threatening Taiwan for the past few months. Please tell that the Chinese newspaper Global Times has written that the only way to move forward is that China should start preparing for war and punish Taiwan very soon.

This is not the first time that a Chinese newspaper has said such a thing about Taiwan. Earlier too, the Global Times newspaper had written that Chinese soldiers are practicing attacking Taiwan. Now the newspaper has written that the turning point in history has come close.

Why China is provoked

The reason for China’s anger is the two bills recently introduced in Taiwan’s parliament. In fact, in the new bill, it has been said to resume diplomatic relations with America. China does not accept this thing at all.