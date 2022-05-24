BEIJING. “Shoot on sight those who try to escape.” This is the chilling order that, according to documents hacked by activists and shared with foreign media, the Beijing authorities have issued to the security forces guarding the re-education camps in Xinjang where tens of thousands of Uighurs are allegedly detained. The latest reports of the crackdown are inspired by the contents of a police file cache where videos of abuse and others were found featuring the faces of nearly 3,000 people, including children, who appear to have been confined to facilities due to their ethnicity and their religion.

According to what the BBC reported, the photos would be real and the result of facial recognition strategies, while an internal police protocol emerged from the official files that “describes the routine use of armed officers in all areas of the camps, the positioning of machine guns and sniper rifles in the watchtowers and the existence of a policy of shootings for those who try to escape ». “The huge collection of files obtained by hacking the police and security facilities in the Xinjiang rehabilitation camps contains the first ever material of images from inside the detention facilities, reveals Chen Quanguo (the former head of the CCP of the region and mind of the ‘re-education plans’, ed) issuing orders to shoot to kill, Xi Jinping asking for new camps because the existing ones are overcrowded “, wrote on Twitter Adrian Zenz, German anthropologist author of countless complaints on abuse in Xinjiang , ended up in the sanctions of Beijing. “Anyone who sees those images has shivers down their spine. They are disturbing and frightening, they confirm that there are the most serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, “said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, expressing outrage at the content of the files demonstrating the level of repression in the northwestern Chinese region with strong Muslim minorities. Baerbock explained that he had an interview today with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who he asked to respond to the allegations and to explain why the abuses have been denied so far as the new reports “are not something to ignore. or about which we can be silent ».

The minister’s attack increased pressure on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, in China for a long-negotiated visit to Xinjiang. Bachelet is involved in the first visit to China by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights since 2005 from 23 to 28 May. understanding and cooperation and to clarify disinformation ‘. He also gave her an English copy of the book ‘Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights’, written by the Chinese president. Although the High Commissioner said he would request “unrestricted” access to the region for an “independent assessment”, the terms of his visit were not disclosed and the Chinese authorities have insisted they will eventually allow a “friendly visit” for the purpose of dialogue. Bachelet is expected to hold an online press conference on Saturday, barring surprises.