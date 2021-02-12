Chinese authorities have called to limit travel on the occasion of Chinese New Year. A call that has been heard: about 60% fewer departures were recorded this year when leaving on vacation. The government estimates 100 million fewer travelers compared to last year. Usually stations across the country are crowded, but on Friday, February 12, many train tickets were still available.

Travel is not prohibited, but the authorities are stepping up dissuasive actions, such as the elimination of hundreds of thefts and mandatory screening tests. For those coming from abroad, a quarantine must be respected in a hotel designated by the authorities, explains Zhou Wei Chen, who arrives from the United States, and says having to respect a 21-day isolation, with a test every seven days.

Faced with these obstacles, many have chosen to forgo travel. “This winter, there were plenty of cases in Shanghai, so I’m afraid of creating problems if I go home to my parents, with the neighbors for example, I prefer to keep them out of trouble.“, explains He He, an artist met by journalists from France Télévisions.

