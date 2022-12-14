By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in China and Hong Kong rose on Wednesday on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the likelihood of more measures to boost economic growth.

US inflation data also helped to support markets, with expectations of a softer Federal Reserve stance.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed up 0.23%, while the Shanghai index had a positive change of 0.01%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.39%.

When China’s leaders meet this month to set next year’s economic agenda, they are likely to map out more stimulus measures, seeking to sustain growth and alleviate the problems caused by the sudden end of Covid restrictions, analysts and sources say.

The National Health Commission said on Wednesday it will launch the second Covid booster vaccine for high-risk groups and people over 60. CanSino Biologics rose as much as 8.5% after the news, while its shares in Hong Kong gained 7.4%.

🇧🇷 In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.72%, to 28,156 points.

🇧🇷 In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.39% to 19,673 points.

🇧🇷 In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.01% to 3,176 points.

🇧🇷 The CSI300 index, which gathers the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.23%, to 3,954 points.

🇧🇷 In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.13%, at 2,399 points.

🇧🇷 In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 1.49% to 14,739 points.

🇧🇷 In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 0.22% to 3,278 points.

🇧🇷 In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.67%, to 7,251 points.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen)