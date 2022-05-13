SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China shares rose on Friday after Shanghai said it sought to halt the spread of Covid-19 in areas outside its strictly regulated quarantine zones this month, as officials pledged to prop up the economy as well. helped the feeling.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 0.75% on the day, while the Shanghai index rose 0.96%.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 2.68%, while the China Enterprises Index rose 3.2%.

For the week, CSI300 gained 2%, the biggest jump in six weeks since Shanghai went into lockdown. The Shanghai index rose to a three-month high of 2.8%. Hang Seng is down 0.5% for the week.

Shanghai Deputy Mayor Wu Qing told a news conference that “victory” is approaching, but fighting China’s biggest Covid outbreak ever “still requires the joint effort of all citizens.” .

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 2.64% to 26,427 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 2.12%, at 2,604 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 1.38% to 15,832 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.82% to 3,191 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 1.93% to 7,075 points.