SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks ended higher on Thursday, rebounding from previous losses as foreign investors bet that easing the coronavirus lockdown could help boost the economy.

Offering investors some hope, officials in Shanghai announced more plans for an end to lockdowns.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 0.19% on the day, while the Shanghai index rose 0.36%.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 2.54%, following the selloff on Wall Street, while the China Enterprises Index was down 2.68%.

Tech companies led losses in Hong Kong, falling 3.98%, with Tencent Holdings down 6.51%, its biggest daily loss since mid-March.

Tencent, which has been hit by a regulatory crackdown on major internet companies, said on Wednesday that its quarterly profit had halved from a year earlier and that revenues had stagnated.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 1.89% to 26,402 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 2.54% to 20,120 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.36% to 3,096 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.19% to 3,999 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index fell by 1.28% to 2,592 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered a drop of 1.70%, to 16,020 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 1.07% to 3,190 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.65% to 7,064 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith)