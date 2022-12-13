(Reuters) – Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday as optimism about the easing of COVID-19 restrictions began to fade amid signs of a spike in infections in major Chinese cities, including Beijing.

However, Hong Kong stocks gained on news that the city will further relax its virus restrictions, boosting consumer and property sectors.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 0.2%, while the Shanghai index lost 0.09%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.68%.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks had rebounded sharply from their late-October lows on hopes that China would ease its strict Covid-zero policy.

Last week, Chinese officials started to do just that, but optimism about a possible reopening of the economy is giving way to fears of outbreaks and disruptions.

🇧🇷 In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.40%, to 27,954 points.

🇧🇷 In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.68% to 19,596 points.

🇧🇷 In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.09% to 3,176 points.

🇧🇷 The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, fell 0.20% to 3,945 points.

🇧🇷 In SEOUL, the KOSPI index lost 0.03% to 2,372 points.

🇧🇷 In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index fell by 0.61% to 14,522 points.

🇧🇷 In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 0.98% to 3,271 points.

🇧🇷 In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.31% to 7,203 points.