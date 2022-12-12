SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stocks fell on Monday amid investor concerns that a rise in COVID-19 cases could hurt consumption and industry, while uncertainty over monetary policy abroad also kept the weak feeling.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 1.12%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.87%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 2.2%.

Other Asian stocks also fell as markets expect a flurry of rate decisions, including from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

After China dramatically shifted gears towards economic reopening last week, there are growing concerns that infections could rise and cause further disruption.

Meanwhile, Chinese people lined up outside clinics at hospitals in some cities to be checked for Covid-19, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms.

Real estate developers and internet companies led the declines in the Chinese market as investors pocketed profits from past bets on Chinese policies to support the real estate sector and relax Covid restrictions.

Shares of mainland China-listed real estate developers and Hong Kong-traded tech giants each plunged more than 4% on Monday. Both sectors rose more than 30% in November.

🇧🇷 In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 0.21% to 27,842 points.

🇧🇷 In SEOUL, the KOSPI index lost 0.67% to 2,373 points.

🇧🇷 In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index fell by 0.63% to 14,612 points.

🇧🇷 In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index lost 0.19% to 3,239 points.

🇧🇷 In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.45% to 7,180 points.