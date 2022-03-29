SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday as the Covid-19 lockdown in the country’s most populous city weighed on growth prospects, while strong gains from tech companies lifted Hong’s index. Kong.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.35%, while the Shanghai index dropped 0.33%.

The CSI300’s financial sector sub-index fell 0.47%, while the consumer discretionary sector lost 1.23% and technology companies were down 2%.

Shanghai, China’s financial hub, tightened the first phase of the lockdown on Tuesday, urging more residents to stay at home unless being tested, as the daily number of cases climbed above 4,400.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.12%, while the China Enterprises Index rose 1.58%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith)

