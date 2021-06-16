BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s shares ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by losses in raw materials and health stocks, as investors worried about the high values ​​and the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, which could provoke external flow output.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 1.67%, while the Shanghai index fell 1.07%.

Analysts said the factors for a rally were lacking, while strong values ​​in some parts of the market were a cause for concern.

Among the worst-performing sectors on Wednesday, the raw materials sub-index fell 3.08% as news about restrictions on international exposure in state-owned commodities accelerated sales in the sector.

The health sub-index lost 3.01%.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index retreated 0.51% to 29,291 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 0.70% to 28,436 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 1.07% to 3,518 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, retreated 1.67% to 5,080 points.

. In SEUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.62% to 3,278 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index dropped 0.37% to 17,307 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index devalued 1.11%, to 3,139 points.

. In SYDNEY the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.09% to 7,386 points.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai)

