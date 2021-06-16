BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s shares ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by losses in raw materials and health stocks, as investors worried about the high values and the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, which could provoke external flow output.
Analysts said the factors for a rally were lacking, while strong values in some parts of the market were a cause for concern.
Among the worst-performing sectors on Wednesday, the raw materials sub-index fell 3.08% as news about restrictions on international exposure in state-owned commodities accelerated sales in the sector.
The health sub-index lost 3.01%.
. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index retreated 0.51% to 29,291 points.
. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 0.70% to 28,436 points.
. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, retreated 1.67% to 5,080 points.
. In SEUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.62% to 3,278 points.
. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index dropped 0.37% to 17,307 points.
. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index devalued 1.11%, to 3,139 points.
. In SYDNEY the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.09% to 7,386 points.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai)
