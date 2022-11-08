SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China stocks ended lower on Tuesday as the country’s Covid-19 cases climbed to a six-month high and some investors took profits after a recent rally.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 0.69%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.43%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.23%.

The CSI 300 index rose 7.6% from Oct 31 to Monday’s close and the Hang Seng gained 13% on rumors of a possible end to China’s strict Covid-19 lockdowns, even as Beijing reaffirms its policy. of Covid zero.

“The recent rally in assets and currencies linked to China’s economic outlook on the expectation that Chinese authorities will relax their ‘Covid zero’ policy is unlikely to last,” analysts at Capital Economics said in a note.

New locally transmitted infections in China rose to 7,475 on Nov. 7 from 5,496 a day earlier, the highest level since May 1.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese leaders were considering steps towards reopening after nearly three years of tough restrictions due to the pandemic, but were moving slowly and did not set a timetable.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 1.25% to 27,872 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 0.23% to 16,557 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.43% to 3,064 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.69% to 3,749 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.15%, at 2,399 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 0.94% to 13,347 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.14% to 3,145 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.36% to 6,958 points.