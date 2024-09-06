China | Shanghai’s gigantic indoor skiing center was opened in 30 degree heat – The pictures are confusing

China|There are already several indoor skiing centers in China.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The world’s largest skiing center was opened in Shanghai, China. The center has four slopes and a space of almost 100,000 square meters. On the opening day, the temperature outside rose to 30 degrees. The skiing center consumes a lot of energy, but uses solar panels.

Skiing on several slopes, space of almost 100,000 square meters. Such is the world’s largest skiing center, which opened on Friday in Shanghai, China.

In Jättihalli, the temperature is on the freezing side, but China experienced the hottest August in 60 years. The opening morning of the skiing center was also hot: the temperature already rose to 30 degrees from nine in the morning, reports news agency AFP.

On the opening day, visitors to the center exchanged their sunglasses and t-shirts for ski overalls. According to AFP, some opted for designer glasses or flashing helmets with bat wings.

A snowboarder at the top of the slope Jessica Zhang not upset by August heat record.

“When it comes to climate, I feel like the temperature goes up and down – maybe every few years we get the hottest year,” he shrugged.

The indoor skiing center has already entered the Guinness Book of Records.

Why the skiing center is built indoors? The reason is precisely climate change, which has made it difficult for traditional skiing destinations to operate.

In addition, enthusiasm for skiing in China has been growing strongly since the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Indoor skiing centers are strongly a “Chinese thing”, as five of the world’s ten largest indoor rinks are located in China.

The center opened in Shanghai, called Shanghai LSnow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, also received official recognition: the Guinness Book of Records listed it as the largest, surpassing the center in Harbin, which is also located in China.

The Shanghai Skiing Hall is located about 1.5 hours by car from the center of Shanghai.

“There were no ski resorts in the Shanghai area before, so I couldn’t train in the summer. Now I have a chance to do that. I’m quite happy,” Zhang told AFP.

The skiing center has three slopes with a total length of about 1,200 meters. The height difference in the slopes of the ski center is almost 60 meters.

Entrance prices to the indoor hall are around 30 euros and up, depending on the time. You have to pay separately for skiing: the slope ticket costs at least a good 50 euros.

The indoor skiing center has slopes on several levels.

What kind of energy-hungry skiing center is?

A report issued by the Shanghai government in August acknowledged that such projects “inevitably consume a lot of energy.”

Resort manager Yin Kang told AFP that to keep the temperature below zero, 72 refrigeration machines and 33 snowmaking machines are working continuously.

According to a Shanghai government report, the resort was built to maximize energy reuse through, for example, ice storage and waste heat recovery systems.

The report notes that more than three-quarters of the resort’s roof is covered in solar panels, helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

“We have implemented many energy-saving measures,” assured Yin.

The Shanghai skiing center was originally supposed to open already in 2019, but the construction was postponed several times.

There are solar panels on the roof of the indoor skiing center.

The ski lifts were in heavy use on the opening day.