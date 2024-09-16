Monday, September 16, 2024
China | Shanghai was hit by the strongest typhoon in 75 years

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2024
in World Europe
China | Shanghai was hit by the strongest typhoon in 75 years
The storm reportedly did not kill anyone in the million-strong city, which had carefully prepared for the storm.

Shanghai in the million city, rescue workers clear the trees felled by typhoon Bebinca and the mess left behind by the storm. Bebinca was estimated to have been the strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949.

The storm that struck early Monday lashed China’s largest city with wind speeds of up to 42 meters per second, Chinese state media reported.

Bebinca cut off electricity for tens of thousands of people in the city and messed up traffic. The storm is estimated to have brought down more than 1,800 trees. According to local media, objects blown by storm winds destroyed cars.

The storm according to the preliminary information obtained from the track, Shanghai would have mostly avoided personal injuries. According to local media, only one person has been reported injured in the commotion.

According to the authorities, a total of around 414,000 people had been evacuated from the path of the storm in the entire Shanghai area. Most of the city’s 25 million inhabitants had been told to stay in their homes, and the usually non-stop bustling city of a million went completely silent as the storm approached.

Due to the storm, tens of thousands of rescue workers had been ordered to work, officials said.

Bebinca also covered Japan and the Philippines, where six people were killed by falling trees. Typhoon Yagi, which struck earlier this month, killed at least four people in southern China.

