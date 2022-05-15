Monday, May 16, 2022
China Shanghai is beginning to dismantle its weeks-long interest rate lockout

May 15, 2022
The lockout has been going on in Shanghai for weeks.

Shanghai a city of millions in China is beginning to gradually dismantle its tight interest rate restrictions.

Deputy Mayor of Shanghai Chen Tongin According to, for example, shopping malls and hairdressers will be allowed to open their doors from Monday, according to Reuters.

The deputy mayor said that in the future, shopping malls and supermarkets will be able to serve customers “in a controlled manner”. For example, hairdressing salons and markets will also be liberalized. He did not immediately provide precise details on the extent of the opening, for example, Reuters reports.

The man cleaned the street with a disinfectant in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on May 6. Picture: Hector Retamal / AFP

Coronavirus the non-proliferation closure has been going on in Shanghai for weeks.

During the confinement, Shanghai residents have, in principle, been able to buy only essential goods such as food and medicine.

See also  Ukraine Food threatens to run out of food in Kharkov, Odessa was shot for the first time at sea: "This is probably the worst day of the war so far"

China has strived for zero tolerance for corona infections and has therefore imposed very strict restrictions in some places.

