China expects a peak in COVID-19 infections within a week, a health official said, as it continues to ease coronavirus restrictions.
China began to abandon the “zero Covid” policy this month and became the last major country to move towards coexistence with the virus.
China recorded less than 4,000 new local infections with symptoms yesterday, Thursday, and no new deaths from the disease were recorded for the third day in a row.
The government-backed newspaper (The Paper) in Shanghai quoted Zhang Wenhong, director of the National Center for Communicable Diseases, as saying on Thursday that China “expects to reach the peak of infections within a week.”
“The peak in infections will also increase the rate of disease severity, which will certainly have an impact on our entire medical resources,” he added. He indicated that the wave will continue for a month or two.
According to estimates from a hospital in Shanghai, half of the city’s 25 million residents could contract the disease by the end of next week.
China has developed nine vaccines for the novel coronavirus domestically, all of which have obtained approval for use.
