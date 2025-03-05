The commercial war initiated by Donald Trump has not prevented China from setting a goal of economic growth of around 5% by 2025. The confirmation of this objective, advanced yesterday by Prime Minister Li Qiang before the National Parliament, increases the expectations that officials apply more stimuli at the end of this year while facing US tariffs.

It is the third consecutive year that China sets that goal, although repeating it will be difficult in a context of external uncertainties and commercial tensions with the US; A Bloomberg survey to 77 analysts predicted that the Chinese economy will only grow 4.5% in 2025.

The Asian giant has reinforced its growth plan with the highest fiscal deficit objective in more than three decades and the promise to increase the emission of bonds of local governments to record levels, in line with market expectations. In addition, in order to boost the fiscal stimulus, the government will increase sales of special bonds to finance greater public spending in areas such as infrastructure, which are not counted for the general budget deficit.

He IMPULSE TO CONSUMPTION The main will be the priority For the first time since President Xi Jinping came to power more than ten years ago. The word ‘consumption’ was mentioned 27 times throughout the document while the ‘high quality development’, XI motto par excellence to boost high -tech manufacturing, was mentioned much less frequently than last year. For this road map, the authorities will sell special sovereign bonds worth 1.3 billion yuan (179,000 million dollars) and will use part of the income to finance a subsidy program for the purchases of consumer goods of the residents, doubling their size in 2024. The rest of the money will be used to build large infrastructure projects and encourage companies to modernize their equipment.

Li also listed some measures to improve social welfare, including the increase in pension payment levels and the public subsidy for medical insurance, but only made a broad promise to grant subsidies for child care, which disappointed those who expected the price to be revealed.

LI indicated that the Central Bank will reduce interest rates and the amount of cash that lenders must book “at the right time”, which implies that Monetary policy will continue to be more flexible To stimulate the demand, although the approach in the defense of the Yuan against the pressure of depreciation has limited the flexibility measures recently.

The measure of measures could leave the markets wanting more since the consumer goods subsidies program is expected to only a temporary impulse to spending because households remain cautious and Savings prone before the uncertainty of the labor market.

Li revealed his economic plan yesterday before thousands of delegates of the National Popular Congress in the Grand Hall of the People in Beijing, shortly before Trump, in his first speech at Congresswill abound in its tariff policy after having confirmed one day before another 10% tax to China that threatens to paralyze the export engine that last year contributed to almost a third of the country’s economic expansion. If Trump increases the 60%tax, as proposed during the electoral campaign, it could reduce a significant part of the growth of the second largest economy in the world this year.

Of the US challenge to internal challenges

The challenges, however, will not only come from the US. XI’s optimistic growth objective will probably require a more aggressive stimulus in the face of internal challenges such as The longest deflation streak since the 1960s Due to the weak demand (something that has led the Government to reduce its official 2%inflation target, the lowest since 2003), or the collapse of the real estate that does not finish depth. “When setting the growth rate around 5%, we have taken into account the need to stabilize employment, prevent risks and improve the welfare of the population,” he said during his speech. The Government reduced its official increase in consumer prices to around 2%, the lowest since 2003.

From Bloomberg Economics They indicate that GDP and inflation goals “will require considerable political support to achieve them. Macroeconomic objectives are also accompanied by additional capital for banks and a continuous relief of debt for local governments, which should help improve policy traction.”