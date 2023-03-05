Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks of need for economic stability and expanding consumption

the government of China said this Sunday (5.Mar.2023) to have established a growth target of “about 5%” for 2023. The Chinese economy had in 2022 one of its weakest performances in decades, with the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rising by 3%.

The goal was announced by the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, in a session of the National People’s Congress, the country’s annual legislative event. According to the agency Reuters, the premier emphasized the need for economic stability and expanding consumption. It has set a target of creating around 12 million jobs by 2023.

“Global inflation remains high, global economic and trade growth is losing steam, and external attempts to crack down on and contain China are increasing.”, said the Prime Minister of China.

“The foundation for stable growth needs to be consolidated, insufficient demand remains a pronounced problem and expectations from private investors and companies are unstable.”

The growth target announced by China is below the one set for 2022, which was 5.5%. It is still lower than expected by experts from the financial sector heard by the Reuterswho spoke at 6%.

To the agency, Alfredo Montufar-Helu, head of the China Center of Conference Board in Beijing, he said setting a higher growth target would require massive stimulus. According to him, the smaller percentage is more achievable and “recognizes that the Chinese economy will be dealing with significant economic headwinds this year”.