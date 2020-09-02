China has begun doubling its stock of nuclear weapons. Not only this, he is also increasing his military base in other countries from where America can be targeted. The US Defense Department Pentagon, in its annual report of the Chinese military, has expressed fears that China is doing so to become a global super power. The Pentagon report comes at a time when its military tensions with India have increased once again, with skirmishes in the Pengong area of ​​eastern Ladakh. The US is also closely monitoring Chinese antics on India’s border.However, the Pentagon stated in its annual report China’s Military and Security Activities Involving the Peoples Republic of China 2020 that China is trying to establish a strong base in about a dozen countries, including India’s three neighboring countries. So that it can maintain its military dominance even from long distances. The report was submitted to the US Congress on Tuesday. Reportedly, India is considering building its bases in three neighboring countries – Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, besides China, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan. .

‘Can support in action against America’

The Pentagon said these potential Chinese bases are in addition to the Chinese military base in Djibouti, which aims to further strengthen the operations of the Navy, Air Force and ground forces. The Pentagon said in the report, “The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) network of military bases around the world can interfere with US military operations and support offensive operations against the US under the PRC’s global military objectives.”

He said that China had already occupied Namibia, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Pentagon said that Beijing would pursue its strategy of national rejuvenation to expand global transport and trade relations for its development and deepen its economic integration with countries outside its periphery and the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Takes recourse to

The Chinese army was stunned by India’s action in Galvan, ‘Dragon stunned by retreat of his commander’

Will double in 10 years

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) currently has about 200 warheads, but it is increasing the number of missiles fired from land, submarines and air bombers in the future. It does not currently have a nuclear carrier air-launched ballistic missile that China is developing. The report said that in the next 10 years China will expand its nuclear power and nearly double its weapons.

America’s weapon in collision

China’s nuclear weapons have a large number of silo-based missiles and road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles. China also possesses high-tech weapon missiles and ultra-speed hypersonic glide vehicles. Apart from these, there are also nuclear range nuclear weapons that can compete with the US ballistic missile defense.

Indo-China tension: Indian soldiers thwarted China’s move



‘China’s development is a matter of concern’

Deputies Assistant Defense Secretary for China Chad Scrabia has said that for the first time the US has made public the number of Chinese weapons. He has also expressed concern over this and said that along with the number of weapons, it is a matter of concern in which direction China’s nuclear development is moving. China has started using new processes, solutions and capabilities to acquire 400 nuclear weapons. Therefore, it is not important what the result is, but it is necessary to look at the entire infrastructure.

China has potential: expert

US defense experts believe that China has the material to double its nuclear weapons by the end of the decade. The report states that in October 2019, China first described the H-6N bomber as a nuclear-capacity bomber that can also refuel air-to-air bombers.