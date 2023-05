How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Suzhou Municipal Intermediate People’s Court sentenced a 78-year-old US citizen to life imprisonment. The decision was released in a statement this Monday (15) informing that John Shing-wan Leung was arrested on April 15, 2021 on suspicion of espionage, after China closed its borders and imposed strict restrictions on domestic travel and social control. to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Leung is a resident of Hong Kong but holds a US passport. The court’s statement did not provide further details about the charges or the investigation process, but according to the news agency Reuters, Leung was once a senior member of a group called the US-China Friendship Promotion Association. A Reuters it also informs that the American embassy is aware of the case, but has not commented on the matter.

the agency already Associated Press assessed that, although the Suzhou court did not clearly indicate that the spying charge stemmed from its connection with the US, the case adds to recent indications of deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington in recent years. High-level government visits are suspended and US companies are delaying investments as China moves more aggressively over its territorial claims involving self-government Taiwan and the South China Sea.

This week, US President Joe Biden will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit, and then is due to visit Papua New Guinea, a country where China has sought to increase its economic, military and diplomatic influence.