China has sentenced Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, two prominent civil and political rights lawyers, to 14 and 12 years in prison, respectively. The two were accused of subversion for promoting the New Citizens Movement, a group that called for greater political transparency and social justice, and for participating in a meeting in Xiamen, a city located in the south of the country, facing Taiwan, to discuss the democratic transition in China.

The sentence, known this Monday – one of the most severe imposed by a court in the Asian country against members of the dissidence – is another example of the siege of any political discrepancy since the arrival of President Xi Jinping to power a decade ago, according to denounce activists. The sentence has been known through relatives and human rights organizations. “The fact that your sentences are longer than Liu Xiaobo’s [premio Nobel de la Paz, fallecido en 2017 mientras cumplía una condena de 11 años] they prove your value for freedom and democracy in China and your opposition to an authoritarian regime”, Gao Yu, a dissident journalist also arrested and convicted in the past, has reacted through social networks. The penalties also include deprivation of political rights for four years for Xu and three years for Ding.

Both convicts sent a statement to the editors of the online portal before the sentence Chinese Change: “A democratic China must come true in our time, we cannot burden the next generation with this duty,” are the words of 50-year-old Xu Zhiyong. “I am proud to suffer for freedom, justice and love,” he adds in the text. “I do not believe that the Chinese nation is destined for authoritarianism and slavery. I do not believe that freedom can be locked up forever behind high walls. And I don’t think the future will be forever a dark night without dawn.”

Ding Jiaxi, 55, points out: “We are witnessing an all-out battle between the forces of democracy and authoritarianism.” “The megalomania of dictatorship and the eternal one-party state is fast coming to an end, and China’s social transformation is getting closer every day,” he adds.

Luo Shengchun, Ding’s wife, has explained through social networks that since they were not allowed to have pen and paper, and with little chance of being allowed to speak in front of the court before sentencing, both defendants issued the statement, which was made public prior to sentencing. Luo, who currently resides in the United States, adds that the ruling comes 9 months after a “secret trial” was held and more than 39 months after his arrest, in the case of her husband, and 38 months later, in Xu’s case.

Both are part of the emerging civil society of the early 2000s that was dismantled under Xi. Xu began his career with a group of lawyers who used the constitutional umbrella of the People’s Republic to promote civil rights. His first big coup forced the abolition of the custody and repatriation system, which allowed the detention of migrants from the countryside without residence permits. Around 2010, that group that defended the rights of Chinese people seeking justice evolved into the New Citizens Movement.

Ding joined the movement in 2011, after a decade as a commercial and civil lawyer. “We advance democracy and the rule of law through legal aid and civil actions, such as requiring officials to disclose their personal assets,” Xu wrote in 2014, when they had already become public enemies of Beijing: that year they were sentenced to four years (Xu) and three and a half years (Ding), along with other activists, for “gathering a crowd to disturb public order”.

After being released, both were detained again in 2020 after participating in a weekend meeting with other activists and human rights lawyers in a villa in the coastal city of Xiamen in December 2019. Several of the participants were also detained. . For the Chinese authorities, that summit of dissidents was a plot against the regime: they were accused of trying to subvert the powers of the State. “Both were tortured during six months of detention in a secret place,” says the portal Chinese Change.

Interrogations in the ‘tiger chair’

Luo Sengchun, Ding’s wife, told this newspaper last year about the harassment her husband was subjected to while he was held under the system called “Residential Surveillance in a Designated Place” (RSDL), which allows the isolation of a suspect for half a year. She suffered daily mistreatment including sleep deprivation, poor nutrition, lack of access to the outdoors or natural light, and interrogations in the tiger chairdesigned to immobilize the detainee in the same position for hours, with chains on their hands and feet.

The Human Rights Watch organization has denounced “cruelly false” convictions and based on “unfounded accusations” that reflect “the unwavering hostility of Chinese President Xi Jinping towards peaceful activism”, and has called for the “immediate revocation” of the sentences.

The situation of both is part – along with many other names – of the dialogue on human rights between the European Union and China, an official channel resumed in February after three years frozen. The ruling came just a few days after the visit to Beijing by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Both leaders claimed to have raised the always thorny issue of human rights in their interviews with the Chinese government and welcomed the resumption of official dialogue.

A European source based in Beijing foresees that the head of Chinese diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who lands in China on Thursday, add the condemnation of the activists to the agenda of their high-level meetings. From Brussels, the European External Action Service has also reacted to the news. “They were asking for transparency and democracy,” their spokesman, Nabila Massrali, said on Monday after the news broke. “According to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, they were arbitrarily detained. We ask for his unconditional release.”

