China sentenced two senior football officials to prison on bribery charges this Wednesday, amid a harsh campaign against corruption in local sport.

Liu Yi, who was general secretary of the Chinese Football Federation (FCA), has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and a fine of 3.6 million yuan (472,000 euros) for accepting bribes, a court in the central province of Hubei has reported.

Another court in the same province has indicated that Tan Hai, former head of the arbitration office of the FCA, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and a fine of 200,000 yuan. “The assets obtained will be recovered in accordance with the law and delivered to the state treasury,” both statements stated.

On Tuesday, a court reported that the FCA’s former head of strategic planning, Qi Jun, was sentenced to seven years in prison and a 600,000 yuan fine, also for bribery.









Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a relentless anti-corruption campaign since he came to power a decade ago. Proponents say it promotes better governance, but critics say Xi has used it to eliminate political rivals.

Anti-corruption authorities began targeting football at the end of 2022 as part of a purge campaign in the sports industry. Former FCA chairman Chen Xuyuan was sentenced to life in prison in March for taking bribes.

Xi is a self-declared soccer fan who wants China to host the tournament. World and may he win it one day, despite the fact that the country’s teams do not show greater achievements. China appears in 90th place in the FIFA world ranking, one place above the Caribbean island of Curacao.