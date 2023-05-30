Jiuquan – One of the three taikonauts (as the Chinese cosmonauts are known), sent this Tuesday, May 30, to their Tiangong Space Station, is a civilian. The man is part of the first crew members of the Tiangong during what will be its application and development phase.

The Shenzhou-16 mission, which aims to reinforce its knowledge of manned flight, was launched by a Long March 2 rocket from Earth, at 9:31 a.m. (1:31 a.m. GMT)on Tuesday, May 30.

This occurred from the Jiuquan Launch Center, located in the Gobi desert (northwest), bound for the Tiangong Space Station (Celestial Palace), a platform made up of three modules whose assembly was completed at the end of 2022.

Shenzhou-16 reached its destination at 4:29 p.m. local time and completed automated fast docking with the space station, after a journey that lasted approximately six and a half hours.

The launch was a “total success” and the “astronauts are in good shape,” said Zou Lipeng, director of the launch center of the China Manned Mission Space Agency.

Mission commander veteran Jing Haipeng (56), on his fourth spaceflight, is accompanied by engineer Zhu Yangzhu (36) and Gui Haichao (36), a professor and the first Chinese civilian in space.

The latter does not come from the Armed Forces as usual, he is a specialist in science and space engineering and will be responsible for the experiments at the station.

The future of Tiangong

Shenzhou-16 is the seventh spacecraft to visit the Tiangong Space Station. Their stay there will last six months and they will meet their three companions from the previous mission, Shenzhou-15, who have already been there for six months and who will return to Earth in a few days.

“What is significant” about this mission is precisely “that there is nothing significant” because the Chinese manned program is now entering a longer period, says Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, USA.

China now intends to “accumulate experience in manned spaceflight,” an “important” goal that “does not imply new spectacular steps all the time,” he told the AFP agency.

This is mainly for the astronauts to ensure crew rotations, permanent occupation of Tiangong, research and maintenance work, as well as a slow expansion of the station’s capabilities, McDowell said.







China has some catching up to do in this regard, having only sent its first human into space in 2003, long after the Soviets and Americans did so in 1961.

planned international cooperation

China was forced to build its own station due to the US refusal to allow it to participate in the International Space Station (ISS). A US law prohibits almost any collaboration between US and Chinese space authorities, because it is considered sensitive technology.

However, Tiangong, which will operate for about ten years, is likely to become the world’s only space station from 2024 if the US-led International Space Station retires that year, as is. provided.

However, the Asian giant reiterated on Monday its desire to carry out international cooperation around Tiangong, in particular to carry out experiments.

“I am extremely eager and eager to see foreign taikonauts participate in missions on the Chinese space station,” Lin Xiqiang, spokesman and deputy director of the space agency CMSA, also said at a press conference.

Tiangong space station © Laurence CHU / AFP

China has invested heavily in its space program and has managed to land the Chang’e 4 probe on the “far side” of the Moon -the first time it has been achieved- and reach Mars for the first time, becoming the third country -after United States and the extinct Soviet Union- in “martizar”.

In the longer term, Beijing also reaffirmed the country’s desire to “achieve the first Chinese moon landing by 2030” for, in particular, “scientific observations.”

The Asian giant plans to launch two manned space missions every year. The next one will be Shenzhou-17, which is expected to launch in October.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP