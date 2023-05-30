China has achieved this Tuesday a new milestone in the conquest of the cosmos. The People’s Republic has launched a manned mission with three people on board whose final objective will be to dock with the Tiangong Space Station (“Heavenly Palace”) and relieve the three taikonauts (the Chinese word for “astronauts”) who have spent the last six months there. After a successful launch, if everything goes according to plan, contact will occur in the next few hours. This is the first crew change at the Chinese station since the Asian power completed, in November last year, the assembly of the third and last module —a laboratory— leaving the terminal ready for full operation: a kind of capsule scientific orbiting 400 kilometers from Earth.

The launch of Shenzhou-16, the official name of the mission, represents a new breakthrough in the Chinese space program, which plans to send a manned mission to the Moon in 2030, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the Manned Space Agency, announced Monday. China, during a pre-launch briefing at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The news resonates with echoes of the old space race between the Soviet Union and the United States, but with new players facing stiff competition on many fronts.

Washington has revived interest in stepping on the star in recent years and plans to send people to the satellite again in 2025, in addition to establishing a permanent base on lunar soil; Private sector aerospace giants such as SpaceX (owned by tycoon Elon Musk) and Blue Origin (Jeff Bezos) play an important role in its programs. Precisely, Musk valued the news on Monday on the social network also owned by him, Twitter: “The Chinese space program is much more advanced than most people realize.” a sentence which the official media in Beijing have gladly echoed. The competition between the first and second economic superpower on the planet seems guaranteed: in addition to landing humans on the moon, China also hopes to establish a scientific base on the Moon before the end of this decade.

In Shenzhou-16, for the first time, a member of civil society has traveled into space (until now all Chinese astronauts were part of the People’s Liberation Army). The mission is commanded by General Jin Haipeng, 56, an experienced taikonaut facing his fourth trip into space; and with him are Colonel Zhu Yangzhou, 36, and Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics Gui Haichao (the civilian), also 36.

The launch could be followed on television. While the last numbers of the countdown were filming, the three taikonauts, stuffed inside the spaceship, raised their right hands to their temples as a sign of greeting. The rocket, of the Long March 2F type, took off without difficulty, almost routinely, a needle of fire rising in the desert at 9:31 in the morning, local time (3:31 in the morning in Spain). As it gained altitude and placed itself in orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometers, the device has released stages and motors, and finally, already floating in space and turned into a flat white shell, it has deployed a solar panel. Shortly after, one of the mission commanders decreed from the ground base: “The launch has been a real success.”

From that moment, they still had a few hours left to complete the trip and join Tiangong, the final destination of their trip. There they plan to take over from the current crew of three other taikonauts (the one from Shenzhou-15, who will return home in the next few days) and spend the next six months doing all kinds of experiments. On the Chinese channel CGTN, where the event was broadcast with extensive television coverage typical of big events, one of the commentators joked: “Tonight it’s time to cook for six.”

new space race

The Tiangong station is one of the stellar jewels of the Chinese space program, which has made great leaps in the last two decades, as the nation ascended to the table of superpowers: in 2003 it managed to become the third country in the world (after the United States). United States and the extinct USSR, and many years after these two) in sending a person into space. Since then, the phases have been getting shorter: in 2019, China was the first to land a probe on the far side of the Moon; in 2021, it became the second country in the world (after the United States) to get an unmanned robot to reach Mars.

Washington watches the rise of Beijing uneasily. “Chinese space activities will increasingly challenge US interests throughout the 2030s,” states a 2021 report released in 2022 by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He also warns that the Chinese intention is to “equal or surpass the United States in 2045.”

The Tiangong, in any case, has scientific purposes, according to the Asian power. The objective of the present mission will be to carry out experiments and “obtain high-level scientific achievements” in the study of “quantum phenomena”, “high-precision frequency space-time systems”, “the verification of general relativity” and “the origin of life”, according to what Lin Xiqiang said on Monday, and has been reported by the state press.

Beijing also wants to present the Chinese station as a place for international cooperation and an alternative to the International Space Station, led by US NASA. After more than 20 years revolving around the globe, the station is beginning to become outdated and could cease operation at the end of this decade. China has not participated in it since 2011 due to the US veto.

At Monday’s appearance, the deputy director of the Chinese Manned Space Agency also gave some details about the next moon landing scheduled for 2030, in addition to Chinese setting foot on the satellite: “Carrying out scientific explorations and related technology demonstrations on the lunar surface , develop a displacement system and a short-stay system for crews, and develop human-robot integrated testing and other key technologies.” The astronauts, he explained, will walk on the Moon, collect samples in the surrounding area and do some in situ research. The idea is to start manned missions into “deep space” and contribute “to deepening humanity’s knowledge of the origin and evolution of the Moon and the solar system,” added the official.

